14 foreign fishing vessels interdicted in Australian waters over five-day period
The Australian Border Force (ABF) has successfully detected and interdicted 14 foreign fishing vessels, with a total of 112 crew on board, in northern Australian waters.
Between November 14 and 18, ABF officers, in consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), boarded and inspected 14 foreign fishing vessels.
The interdictions resulted in an apprehension and the seizure of catch and a variety of fishing and fishing-related equipment including:
550 kg of sea cucumber (worth up to $55,000)
200 kg of fish (a combination of dried and fresh product)
2,500 kg of salt (used to process and preserve catch)
equipment used during illegal fishing activities including air compressors and regulators, hand lines, reef shoes, long lines and hand lines, spear guns, fishing nets, and other equipment
The ABF said the combination of apprehensions, controlled and regulated vessel destructions, and removal of expensive equipment enable a strong deterrent against future ventures into Australian waters.
Information about suspicious activity which may impact the security of Australia's borders can be provided to Border Watch online.
Illegal fishing activity in Australian waters can also be reported by contacting CRIMFISH on 1800 274 634 or intelligence@afma.gov.au.