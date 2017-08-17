VESSEL REVIEW: Levante – Italian-built tourist vessel for Capri

Levante, the name of the new vessel, is characterised by her very special lines. Made of fibreglass, she was designed and built by the FIPA Group's shipyard in Viareggio with the goal of unrestricted, all-round views for at least 100 passengers out of its total complement of 150, comfortably distributed between stern, bow and fly.

"The goal of this choice," explained CMC President, Giuseppe Maggipinto, to Baird Maritime, "is to provide our guests the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Capri, Sorrento and Amalfi coastline."

Classified for coastal navigation, Levante will be utilised both for island excursions (Grotta Azzurra, Faraglioni), and for transfers to the Gulf of Naples and Salerno. It can be also be used as a luxury private charter vessel, with exclusive and personalised service, with refreshments and parties on board.

With a length of 19.70 metres and 5.40 metres in beam, Levante is powered with MAN Tonissi engines for a cruising speed of 20 knots. Established in 1955, when the fishermen who organised similar excursions at the time decided to create a company to capitalise on the opportunity, the Capri Cooperative is the only authorised boat service company of the island, trans-shipping passengers, luggage and goods to and from docked vessels and ports.

Occupying a private pier of Capri's port (pier "zero"), the fleet covers a range of vessels, including 125- and 150-passenger ships, and over thirty motorboats from 35- to 80-passenger seating capacity.