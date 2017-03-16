Metal Shark's new passenger vessel order





Metal Shark has won a contract for four 26.3-metre catamaran passenger ferries, destined for operation with Potomac Riverboat Company. Designer BMT worked extensively with Potomac Riverboat Company to develop the concept for the new vessel.

"These new routes have been added following a US$2 billion development project to renovate a mile-long section of the Potomac River on Maine Avenue and reinforces the commitment to revitalise water transportation in US cities," commented Kai Skvarla, President of BMT Designers and Planners. "These vessels which will operate daily will have the capacity to carry up to 149 passengers and connect Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia."

The vessels will be powered by two Scania Marine Di 13 (405kW) continuous duty-rated EPA Tier III engines plus two FP propellers, providing a service speed of 22 knots. The ultra-low wake design provides maximum comfort and low impact on this type of craft at relatively high speeds.