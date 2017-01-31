Rimorchiatori Riuniti takes on Damen newbuild

Magazine Archive
Tuesday, 31 January 2017
Rimorchiatori Riuniti has taken delivery of a Damen ASD 2913. The new vessel, named Germania, was handed over to the Italian tug operator last week from Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. The delivery follows Rimorchiatori Riuniti’s order for a second, identical vessel, the contract for which was finalised at the end of December.
imorchiatori Riuniti’s newest addition to the fleet has had some additional extras installed by Damen, inlcuding FiFi 1, oil recovery and escort notations as well as an aft winch meaning that she will be capable of some offshore duties.
Germania has also been built to be fully compliant with Italian Flag requirements. A powerful 80-tonne bollard pull tug, she will be put into action in the port of Genoa. As Italy’s largest seaport, Genoa is also the country’s busiest in terms of cargo tonnage. The port also handles a substantial amount of passenger transport in the form of ferries and cruise ships.
