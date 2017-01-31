New contracts for Nevsky Shipyard

Magazine Archive
Tuesday, 31 January 2017
On December 29, 2016, contracts for the construction of a series of five dry cargo vessels of the RSD59 project were signed between the Nevsky Shipyard and Paula Rise.
The vessels are designed for the transportation of general and bulk cargo (including grains), packaged lumber, logs, scrap metal in bundles and rolls of large, lengthy and heavy cargo, coal, dangerous goods of 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 class in accordance with IC IMDG and Appendix B of the BC Code.
The class measures in at 141.0 metres in length, with a beam of 17 metres and depth of 6.0 metres. They have a container capacity of 252TEU, including 60TEU on deck.
The RSD59 design incorporates long holds of 77.35 metres, which allows the vessel to transport large-capacity loads, important for the countries of the Caspian region. The hold is nine metres high, which allows for the transport of a three-high stack of containers.
The hatch covers are removable, and the opening and closing of each section is carried out using a special gantry crane, which is located in the bow bulkhead accommodation superstructure in its stowed position.
