Acta orders construction support vessel

Netherlands-based Acta Marine has signed a contract for the building of a DP2 construction support vessel (CSV).

The vessel is primarily aimed at the offshore wind market, measures 93.4 metres by 18 metres, and can accommodate up to 120 people in 80 cabins. It will be equipped with a dynamic motion compensated gangway system, mounted on an integrated tower with height adjustment and a personnel/cargo lift.

Additionally, the vessel features a 3D-motion compensated crane with 6.0-tonne lifting capacity. Cargo area is 500 square metres indoors, and 500 square metres outdoors. The vessel shall provide for walk-to-work transfer of personnel and cargo in significant wave-heights up to 3.0 metres.

Acta’s new CSV can take on assignments in commissioning and construction in the offshore wind farm installation phase, and perform maintenance tasks on completed wind farms. The vessel is scheduled for delivery early 2018.