Seasons greetings from Baird Maritime

Magazine Archive
FREE online issues of Baird Magazines (delayed two months):
Letters
Please direct all letters to:
Email: marinfo@baird.com.au
or by post to:Baird Publications
Suite 3, 20 Cato Street
Hawthorn East Victoria 3123
Australia
Letters may be published online or in one or more of Baird Maritime or Ausmarine magazine.
Latest Book Reviews
- The US Naval Institute on Naval Strategy
- Silent And Unseen: On Patrol in Three Cold War Attack Submarines
- 21st Century Seamanship
- Small Navies: Strategy and Policy for Small Navies in War and Peace
- The Baltimore Sabotage Cell: German Agents, American Traitors, and the U-Boat Deutschland During World War I
- Re-Inventing The Ship: Science, Technology and the Maritime World, 1800-1918
- The Indian Ocean and US Grand Strategy: Ensuring Access And Promoting Security
Latest CommentsJ. K. M. Nair: Shipping always is a serious business and the world cannot ignore the fact that cargo moves means s...
Dirk Smit: Very informative...
stuart ballantyne: excellent ! couldn't have said it better myself...
Leonardo Alphonso: I am given to understand this book is useful for marine engineers for learning about purification of...
Comments